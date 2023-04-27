Heat overcome 16-point deficit in fourth quarter to advance to semifinals and stun No. 1 seed Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Through three quarters, it looked as though the Milwaukee Bucks would live to play another day. The Miami Heat had something else to say about that. The Heat overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to eliminate the No. 1 seed Bucks from the playoffs.

The contest shaped up to be a tight one in the first quarter, which ended with the Heat leading 36-33. The Bucks made adjustments in the second quarter, and took a 6-point lead into halftime. That momentum carried over into the third quarter, where the Bucks broke things open to make it a 16-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

Then, the Bucks offense went cold. Milwaukee missed its first seven shots in the fourth quarter. The team's first points in the quarter came with 8:26 to play, when Jrue Holiday hit his second free-throw attempt. During that period, Miami went on an 8-0 run. Following Holiday's free throw, the Heat trailed by 9 points.

After a string of missed shots by Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat continued to claw their way back into the game. With 4:39 left to go in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler came alive. He drained his next two shots to cut the lead to 5 points. Wesley Matthews threatened to put things out of reach with a 3-pointer to give the Bucks an 8-point lead with 3:18 to go, but Butler hit his next three shots to tie the game at 111-111.

Both teams traded baskets in the final minutes. With under 30 seconds to go, Kevin Love fouled Khris Middleton, who hit both free-throw attempts to put the Bucks up by 2. After a missed 3-point attempt by Butler, Holiday hit two more free throws to make it a 4-point game.

Facing impossible odds, Gabe Vincent hit a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left to make it a 1-point game. Holiday was quickly fouled, but only made one free throw. With just 2.1 seconds to play, the Heat lobbed the ball to Butler under the basket. As he was falling to the floor, Butler put up the game-tying shot to send the game to overtime.

The two teams continued to trade blows in overtime. After Kevin Love fouled out in the fourth quarter, the Heat also lost Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry in overtime. But the biggest foul of the night came with 40.1 seconds to play. Antetokounmpo fouled Max Strus on a 3-point attempt. Strus made two of his three attempts.

The Bucks still had a shot to tie things up in the final seconds of the contest. But Grayson Allen lost track of time and failed to get up a shot before the game ended. The Heat prevailed 128-126.

This story will be updated.