Here are the best bets you can make on the 2023 NFL season

What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. The Betting Bros make their 2023 season debut on the pod. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.

Before diving into the best bets, the trio reacts to the news that QB Trey Lance will be QB3 in San Francisco. They debate what went wrong for the first round pick and what his future could look like. Pianowski believes there's a possibility we could see Sam Darnold take over at QB in the Bay Area.

The three then debate who really should go 1.01 in fantasy drafts for our Friday 'build your team' segment. Schwab believes without a doubt it should be Justin Jefferson. Pianowksi believes McCaffrey offers too much value to pass up. Harmon breaks the tie.

The three end the pod with their favorite team, individual and Super Bowl bets for the season.

0:23 - Convictions week conclude with the betting bros

2:04 - The Trey Lance experiment in SF is over

8:34 - Could Sam Darnold be the next Geno Smith?

10:13 - Build your team: Who should go 1.01?

13:52 - Convictions Week: Best bets for 2023

