Hollywood, Fla., Memorial Day beach shooting leaves 9 injured: What we know

Shooting On Boardwalk In Hollywood, Florida HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Beachgoers are seen next to law enforcement officers on a crime scene as they respond to a shooting at Hollywood Beach on May 29, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. At least nine people were hospitalized Monday after an altercation ended in gunfire near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. The victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Gunfire erupted on a busy boardwalk in Hollywood, Fla., during an altercation between two groups on Monday night, leaving nine people, including a 1-year-old child, wounded, officials there sai

One person was detained Monday night in connection with the shooting, and an additional suspect was taken into custody Tuesday.

Here’s everything we know about the shooting, investigation and aftermath culled from original reporting and trusted Yahoo News partners, including the Miami Herald, NBC News and others.

How the shooting unfolded

According to police, the shooting began around 6:45 p.m. when a fight broke out between the two groups on a promenade still packed with beachgoers on Memorial Day, sending bystanders scrambling for cover.

Footage from the city’s beach camera live feeds shows people fleeing down the busy sidewalk along Hollywood Beach, a popular tourist destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami.

Nine people ranging in age from 1 to 65 sustained gunshot wounds, Hollywood Police Department spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi told reporters.

[ Miami Herald: Mass shooting ruins Memorial Day for thousands enjoying Hollywood beach ]

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals. Eight of nine were in stable condition, Bettineschi said, adding that one person was undergoing surgery late Monday.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting. One was detained on Monday night; an additional suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday. Their names have yet to be released.

Mayor condemns shooting

In a statement released Tuesday morning , Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said he was "deeply saddened and angered" by the shooting that erupted on Memorial Day.

“It is completely unacceptable that innocent people spending time with family on a holiday weekend have been affected by a shooting altercation between two groups who came into our city with guns and with no regard for the safety of the law-abiding public around them,” Levy said.

“Law enforcement agencies are fully engaged in their investigation,” he added. “And I assure you that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We will utilize every available resource to apprehend those responsible for these injuries.”

Another weekend of gun violence in America

The shooting in Hollywood, Fla., was one of numerous incidents of gun violence reported across the United States over Memorial Day weekend.

According to NBC News , at least 16 people were killed in shootings in eight states between Friday and Monday.

The deadliest occurred Friday in Mesa, Ariz., where police said a 20-year-old man was taken into custody after killing four people and injuring one person, police said.

[ NBC News: At least 16 dead in shootings across the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend ]

In Red River, N.M., a 30-year-old man killed three people in a shooting at a motorcycle rally Saturday evening . Five others were injured — including the suspect — were injured.

According to the Gun Violence Archive , there have been at least 262 mass shootings — defined as a shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter — in the United States so far this year.