Hornets shut down Brandon Miller for rest of Summer League

2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets waits during a free throw attempt in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brandon Miller is done with Summer League, leaving Las Vegas without the NBA's top rookies the rest of the way.

The Hornets announced on Thursday that the No. 2 pick won't play again, citing a decision by head coach Steve Clifford. Miller joins Victor Wembanyama on the Summer League sideline after the San Antonio Spurs shut the No. 1 overall pick down after two games.

No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson likewise isn't expected to return after the Portland Trail Blazers rookie sustained a right shoulder strain in his Summer League debut on Friday. The league will run through its championship game on Monday without the top three picks in the draft.

Miller's three-game stint in the Summer League was a mixed bag. The 6-9 forward drafted for his shooting and scoring acumen averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. His shot selection and success rate left plenty to be desired as he shot 35.4% from the field and 26.1% from 3-point distance.

Summer League, of course, is not a reliable indicator of things to come. But Miller's shooting woes will fuel the conversation that the Hornets made a mistake by selecting him over Henderson.

For Hornets fans seeking solace, they can look no further than Wembanyama. He also struggled with his stroke while shooting 40.7% from the field and 30% from 3-point distance in two Summer League games. No reasonable observer is raising red flags over his performance that also included 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.

Rookies struggling to shoot is protocol in the NBA. Miller's low percentages in exhibition games are no cause for alarm. But how Miller stacks up against Henderson during their rookie campaigns will be one of the most-watched storylines of the upcoming NBA season.