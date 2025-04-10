How many Tommy Edmans would the Dodgers want if they could clone Tommy Edman?

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Tommy Edman (25) in action during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

During a lively discussion in the latest episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast," Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman ventured into a very fun and totally hypothetical exploration of cloning the versatile Tommy Edman and fitting multiple of him into the Dodgers' roster.

Through two weeks of the 2025 regular season, one of the biggest reasons of concern for the Dodgers is their defense, which has been subpar at almost every position. As Mintz put it, "I think they only have one above-average, very good defender in the field at any time. And it's just where Tommy Edman is, right?"

This led to the delightful hypothetical: If the Dodgers could clone Edman, who can play shortstop, second base and outfield at a high level, just how many Edmans would L.A. want?

"You obviously don't want 26 because then he's going to pitch. You obviously don't want 13 because you'd rather have Shohei Ohtani," Mintz stated. "How many guys on this roster would you be like, 'Thanks for the memories, but I'm going to take Tommy Edman No. 7?'"

According to the hosts, the Dodgers would still need Austin Barnes or another backup catcher, and they're not displacing any of their stars. But they could have Edman cover second base, center field and most of the bench, replacing Kiké Hernández, Andy Pages, Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor and Hunter Feduccia. The hosts debated Michael Conforto but decided the Dodgers would probably keep their offseason addition.

Including the actual Tommy Edman, that adds up to six Edmans on the Dodgers' hypothetical roster.

As Shusterman said, "I think the line's around 5.5 or 6.5 Tommy Edmans that you would want, even on this team."

Taking it one step further raises the question of just how many Tommy Edmans would other MLB teams want?

"The White Sox would take all Tommy Edmans but the catchers," Mintz said.

All hypotheticals aside, through 14 games, Edman is tied for the Dodgers' lead in home runs with five.

