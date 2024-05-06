How to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the US

SWEDEN-MUSIC-AWARD-EUROVISION Ukrainian singer Yana Oleksandrivna Shemaieva, known professionally as Jerry Heil of the duo Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil representing Ukraine with the song "Teresa & Maria", performs on stage during the first rehearsal for the first semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, on May 6, 2024. A week of Eurovision Song Contest festivities kicked off Saturday, on May 4, in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, with 37 countries taking part. The first semi-final takes place on Tuesday, May 7, the second on Thursday, May 9, and the grand final concludes the event on May 11. (Photo by Jessica Gow/TT / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images) (JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima)

It’s time for the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest! The international competition will bring together artists from 37 countries to perform original songs accompanied by fun and flashy performances. This year’s Eurovision theme is “The Eurovision Lights,” which the organization defines as, “a concept based on simple linear gradients, inspired by the vertical lines that permeate both the Northern lights and sound equalizers.” Some of the names on the lineup this year include U.K. entry Olly Alexander of the band Years & Years, Windows95Man from Finland (last year’s runner up), Baby Lasagna, Nemo, the Swiss entry with a ballad/rap/dance mashup that had audiences buzzing during qualifying.

The televised competition will have semi-finals on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9, followed by the Grand Final on Saturday, May 11. Are you ready to watch — and listen? Here’s everything you need to know before tuning into Eurovision 2024.

When is Eurovision 2024?

Eurovision will take place across three non-consecutive days, kicking off this Tuesday, May 7 with the first set of the semi-finals. The music continues on Thursday, May 9, and then the Grand Final will be held on Saturday, May 11. All three song-filled segments will air at 3 p.m. ET for US audiences.

What channel is the Eurovision Song Contest on?

In the US, Eurovision will stream live exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. However, the contest will NOT be airing on NBC. The Eurovision Song contest is airing free in most European countries, so if you want to tune into a different broadcast of the show, like the BBC’s free coverage of the contest, you can do so with the help of a VPN

How to watch Eurovision in the US:

How to watch Eurovision in the US without Peacock:

In the UK, all three Eurovision events will air on BBC One and stream via BBC iPlayer totally free. If you want to watch Graham Norton’s commentary on the contest but you don’t live in the UK, you can still tune in with the help of a VPN.

Some regions of the world are also able to tune into a livestream of the 2024 Eurovision Song contest via YouTube. It's unclear if US audiences will be able to access this free Eurovision livestream, but if you don't want to add another subscription to your streaming arsenal, then it might be worth trying to tune in this way.

What is the Eurovision Song Contest?

Often compared to the Olympics (of music), Eurovision is a musical competition where artists from 37 European countries compete with original songs from all genres. The public vote on which artist — and subsequent country they are representing — will win.

The song-filled spectacle is typically watched by around 160 million people. It is the world's most-watched non-sporting event and is surpassed in audience only by the Olympics and the World Cup.

Who is performing in Eurovision this year?

Semi-Final day one roster:

Australia: Electric Fields – “One Mikali (One Blood)”

Azerbaijan: FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov – “Özünlə Apar”

Croatia: Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”

Cyprus: Silia Kapsis – “Liar”

Finland: Windows95man – “No Rules!”

Iceland: Hera Björk – “Scared of Heights”

Ireland: Bambie Thug – “Doomsday Blue”

Lithuania: Silvester Belt – “Luktelk”

Luxembourg: TALI – “Fighter”

Moldova: Natalia Barbu – “In the Middle”

Poland: LUNA – “The Tower”

Portugal: iolanda – “Grito”

Serbia: TEYA DORA – “RAMONDA”

Slovenia: Raiven – “Veronika”

Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – “Teresa & Maria”

Semi-Final day two roster:

Albania: BESA – “TITAN”

Armenia: LADANIVA – “Jako”

Austria: Kaleen – “We Will Rave”

Belgium: Mustii – “Before the Party’s Over”

Czechia: Aiko – “Pedestal”

Denmark: SABA – “SAND”

Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”

Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze – “Firefighter”

Greece: Marina Satti – “ZARI”

Israel: Eden Golan – “Hurricane”

Latvia: Dons – “Hollow”

Malta: Sarah Bonnici – “Loop”

Netherlands: Joost Klein – “Europapa”

Norway: Gåte – “Ulveham”

San Marino: MEGARA – “11:11”

Switzerland: Nemo – “The Code”

Grand Final (prequalified):

France: Slimane – “Mon amour”

Germany: ISAAK – “Always on the Run”

Italy: Angelina Mango – “La nola”

Spain: Nebuloussa – “ZORRA”

Sweden: Marcus & Martinus – “Unforgettable”

United Kingdom: Olly Alexander – “Dizzy”

2024 Eurovision odds:

Wondering who will win Eurovision 2024? Yahoo UK has you covered.

Where is Eurovision held?

The 2024 competition will be held in last year’s winner’s home country, and this year, that’s Sweden! This year's contest will take place in the city of Malmö.

2024 Eurovision hosts:

Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Who won Eurovision 2023?

Last year, Sweden took home the prize for best song, represented by the artist Loreen with her ballad “Tattoo.”