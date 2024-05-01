How to watch Anne Hathaway's new rom-com, 'The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in a new headline-grabbing movie out this week, and just the idea of The Idea of You already seems to have romance fans excited! The latest romance novel adaptation stars Hathaway as 40-year-old single mother Solène Marchand, who has a meet-cute at Coachella with Galitzine's Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of her teen daughter's favorite band — that's definitely not One Direction (*cough cough*). The pair embark on a steamy whirlwind romance that winds up inevitably splashed across the tabloids. The Idea of You comes from the bestselling novel of the same name by Robinne Lee (who also serves as a producer), the film is directed by Michael Showalter, written by Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, and produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick.

Are you ready to watch? The Idea of You drops this Thursday, May 2 on Amazon's Prime Video . Here's everything you need to know.

The Idea of You trailer:

When does The Idea of You come out?

The Idea of You premieres Thursday, May 2, 2024. The movie will drop on Amazon Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

Where to watch The Idea of You:

The Idea of You cast:

The Idea of You stars Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway, starring opposite Nicholas Galitzine from the likes of Cinderella (2021), Red, White & Royal Blue and the new Starz series Mary & George. The supporting cast includes Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Meg Millidge.

The Idea of You plot:

The movie follows a single mother in her 40s, who, after taking her teen daughter to Coachella to see her daughter’s favorite band, meets a pop star and starts up a whirlwind romance with him.

The pop star in question? Hayes Campbell, a tattooed boy band member who bears some similarities to that one Watermelon Sugar singer with a penchant for dating older women…

Is the Idea of You movie based on a book?

The new Anne Hathaway romance, The Idea of You, is based on a popular novel of the same name by Robinne Lee. Hathaway, who also served as a producer on the film, knew that adapting such a beloved romance novel would require extra attention to detail.

"There were all of these little details that I knew [were going] to work so great as a movie —

in order to make it The Idea of You, we had to bring in what fans love about the book…" Hathaway told ET, "I wanted to do right by them. They love this thing and I take their love very seriously."

Is The Idea of You Harry Styles fanfiction?

The movie, The Idea of You, is based on a 2017 novel by Robinne Lee. Lee's book has drawn comparisons with Harry Styles fan fiction in the past, due to the similarities between the novel's leading pop star and the former One Direction member, but nothing has been confirmed.