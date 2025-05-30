How to watch 'Love Island: A Decade of Love' from the U.S.

Can you believe it's been 10 years of the U.K.'s smash hit reality seriesLove Island on ITV? This Sunday, June 1, ITV is gathering some of the franchise's favorite Islanders over the years to relive all the love (and drama) that's gone down. The special will feature Dani Dyer, Curtis Pritchard, Liam Reardon, Millie Court, Cara De La Hoyde-Massey, Nathan Massey and more rewatching some of the most explosive moments from the show over the last decade.

This reunion special comes just one week before the premiere of Series 12 of Love Island (U.K.) — will fans get to catch an early glimpse at the upcoming cast? We'll have to tune in to find out! For Love Island fans wanting to watch from the U.S., you'll need the help of a VPN to catch the Love Island: A Decade of Love anniversary special. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Love Island: A Decade of Love.

When is the Love Island anniversary special?

Love Island: A Decade of Love will air on ITV2 this Sunday, June 1, at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET).

Love Island: A Decade of Love channel:

In the U.K., the Love Island special will air on ITV2 and stream on ITVX. If you want to tune in to the 10-year Love Island anniversary special from the USA, you'll need the help of a VPN.

How to watch Love Island: A Decade of Love from the U.S.:

Who is going to be on the Love Island: A Decade of Love anniversary special?

The Love Island 10-year reunion special will feature Love Island legends like Dani Dyer, Curtis Pritchard, Liam Reardon and Millie Court, couples including Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

Georgia Steel, Gabby Allen, Hannah Elizabeth, Anton Danyluk, Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje and Montana Brown will also be making appearances.