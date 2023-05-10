How to watch MLB games without cable: Schedule and streaming for Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN+ and more

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Baseball is still our country's pastime, but these days watching America's national sport is a whole new ballgame — and not just because of the rule changes in the 2023 MLB season. Split up between cable, streaming and regional sports networks, with local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix, keeping up with your favorite baseball team can be hit or miss — unless you’re willing to shell out for a pricey cable package (and even then, you may get hit with blackouts). But don’t worry, we’re stepping up to the plate. Here’s every MLB game you can stream this week without paying for cable, your local RSN or the MLB Network.

This week is jam-packed with games you can watch without having to find your regional sports network or paying for a pricey baseball package — starting tonight with the Red Sox vs. Braves on TBS. Friday Night Baseball features two games this week: Royals vs. Brewers and Cubs vs. Twins. Astros vs. White Sox and Padres vs. Dodgers will both play on Fox’s Baseball Night in America. Sunday has plenty of options starting with the Angels vs. Guardians game during MLB Sunday Leadoff and ending with the Cardinals vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.

Want to make sure you have your bases covered headed into this week of MLB? Here’s how to watch or stream MLB this week without cable.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Date: May 12, 2023

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Games: Royals vs. Brewers, Cubs vs. Twins

Streaming: Apple TV+

This upcoming Friday Night Baseball will feature the Kansas City Royals vs. the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs vs. the Minnesota Twins. Friday Night Baseball streams exclusively on Apple TV+, and while last year's games were open to non-subscribers, this season FNB is a paid-subscriber event only.

How to watch Baseball Night in America (AKA MLB on Fox)

Date: May 13, 2023

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Games: Astros vs. White Sox, Padres vs. Dodgers

TV: Fox

Baseball Night in America (AKA Fox's Saturday night MLB schedule) includes two games this week: The Astros vs. the White Sox and the Padres vs. Dodgers. If you already have Fox through cable package, digital satellite or live TV subscription, then you should be all set to watch baseball on Fox this weekend (barring any regional restrictions). If you don't have access to Fox, here's our recommendation for where to stream the sports-heavy channel:

How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock

Date: May 14, 2023

Time: 11:35 am ET

Game: Angels vs. Guardians

Streaming: Peacock

The Peacock exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, it's the Los Angeles Angels vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

How to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN

Date: May 14, 2023

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Game: Cardinals vs. Red Sox

TV: ESPN

ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball offers a game to national audiences nearly every week. This week's matchup is the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Boston Red Sox. If you don't already have access to ESPN through a cable package, here's what we recommend:

How to watch MLB on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply).

How to watch MLB on TBS

Date: May 16, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Cubs vs. Astros

TV: TBS

MLB on TBS broadcasts baseball games on Tuesday nights. Next week's game is the Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros. Don't regularly tune into TBS or aren't even sure if you have that channel? Here's our recommendation for how to watch MLB on TBS: