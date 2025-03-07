How to watch 'Moana 2' at home: When the Disney sequel hits streaming

PERILS ABOUND – In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new epic animated musical, “Moana 2,” three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Featuring the voices of Auli‘i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, “Moana 2” opens in theaters November 27, 2024. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After voyaging out to the movie theaters, Moana is finally coming home! Moana 2 will land on Disney+ this coming Wednesday. The Disney sequel was originally envisioned as a Disney+ series that would have gone straight to streaming, so it's only fitting that Moana 2 is now returning to its intended home. The second Moana movie follows its Polynesian princess on a brand new adventure across the sea, accompanied by her old pal Maui and a fun new sailing crew. Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson both reprise their roles in this sequel, but for the upcoming 2026 live action remake of Moana, Cravalho has moved on to let a new leading lady step into the titular role. Johnson will return as Maui, though.

Are you ready to watch — or rewatch — Moana 2? Here's what to know about when the Disney sequel hits streaming (and how you can watch it for less with the new Disney+ promo!).

Moana 2 streaming date:

Moana 2 lands on Disney+ on Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025. The Moana sequel will become available to stream on Disney+ at 3:01 a.m. for East Coast viewers and 12:01 a.m. PT for West Coast viewers.

How to watch Moana 2 streaming:

Moana 2 trailer:

Moana 2 cast:

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson both reprise their roles in Moana 2 as Moana and Maui, respectively. Temuera Morrison returns as Moana's father and chief, Tui (Tui's singing voice was provided by Hamilton star Christopher Jackson in the first film), Nicole Scherzinger is back as Moana's mother, Sina. And Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda voices Moana's little sister, Simea.

Will there be a Moana 3?

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Disney definitely isn't finished with Moana's story. In 2026, the live-action remake of the first Moana film will be released, starring Johnson and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia. So while there's no word on Moana 3 just yet, her future is looking bright.

Where to watch Moana: