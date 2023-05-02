How to watch UFC 288: Schedule, where to stream Sterling vs. Cejudo and more

MMA-UFC-UAE-STERLING-DILLASHAW Aljamain Sterling wears the title belt after defeating TJ Dillashaw in the bantamweight championship at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 288! Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is stepping out of retirement and back into the ring this Saturday, May 6 opposite bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. If you're looking for ways to watch this weekend's battle for the bantamweight title, know this: Sterling vs. Cejudo will only be available as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims streaming free on the platform for subscribers and early prelims also playing on UFC Fight Pass.

Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night 288, including how to order the pay-per-view event, start times and fight card details, how to stream the early prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET

Prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

TV/streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 288 main card and prelims

What time does the UFC fight start?

UFC is heading to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for the first time in over three years on Saturday, May 6. The fight will kick off with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main, pay-per-view event scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

Saturday's UFC fight will see Aljamain Sterling step into the ring opposite Henry Cejudo. This fight will mark Cejudo's first fight following his abrupt retirement back in 2020.

The co-main event will feature a clash in the welterweight division between top contenders Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

UFC 288 full card (subject to change)

Main card: 10 p.m. ET (PPV through ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-105) vs. Henry Cejudo (-115)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev

Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC FightPass)

Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

