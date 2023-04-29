How to watch UFC Vegas 72: Schedule, where to stream prelims and more

UFC Fight Night: Song v Simon Weigh-in LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Ricky Simon poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's time for UFC Vegas 72! Headliners Ricky Simon and Song Yadong will meet in the ring later this evening in a five-round main event at the UFC Apex. But first, it's time for the prelims — seriously, they're on right now! Searching frantically for how to watch the fight? We've got you covered. If you don't want to miss out on any of the MMA action tonight, here's how to watch UFC Vegas 72, including the full card, start times, where to stream UFC Fight Night and more.

How to watch UFC Vegas 72: Simón vs. Yadong — now streaming

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET

Main card start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex in Las Vegas

TV/streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Vegas 72?

What time does the UFC fight start?

UFC returns to Las Vegas for another home event at UFC Apex tonight, April 29. Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

Tonight's Fight Night will see Ricky Simon step into the ring opposite Song Yadong. The five-round main event was originally scheduled as a three-round co-main event set for April 22.

UFC Vegas 72 full card (subject to change)

Tonight's UFC fight card features a few last-minute shake-ups, including two postponed matches, multiple cancellations and one fighter rebooked against a new opponent.

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla (featherweight)

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters (welterweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Prelims

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva (women's bantamweight)

Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s bantamweight)

Check out more of Yahoo Sports' coverage on the full UFC fight schedule, odds and weigh-in details.