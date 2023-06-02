How to watch UFC Vegas 74: Stream Kara-France vs. Albazi, fight card, odds and more

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France v Albazi Weigh-in LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 02: Amir Albazi of Iraq poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's time for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi (also known as UFC Vegas 74)! UFC returns to Vegas this weekend to watch Kai Kara-France step into the Octagon opposite Amir Albazi. The flyweight pair officially made weight for the rare non-title main event on Friday, meaning UFC fans can count on some action in the ring this weekend. If you're looking for ways to watch UFC Vegas 74, know this: UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi will air on ESPN and stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here's how to watch UFC Vegas 74 this Saturday, June 3, including start times, Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card details, how to stream the UFC Fight Night prelims, UFC Vegas 74 predictions and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Main card time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV:ESPN

Streaming:ESPN+

UFC returns to Las Vegas for another home event at UFC Apex this Saturday, June 3.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC Fight Night this weekend?

Saturday’s Fight Night will see Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi battle it out in a non-title fight.

UFC Vegas 74 full card plus Fight Night odds (subject to change)

Main card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Kai Kara-France (+105) vs. Amir Albazi (-125)• Featherweight: Alex Caceres (-175) vs. Daniel Pineda (+145)• Lightweight: Jim Miller (+145) vs. Jared Gordon (-175)• Flyweight: Tim Elliott (-150) vs. Victor Altamirano (+125)• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-145) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (+120)

Preliminary card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (+270) vs. Muhammadjon Naimov (-325)• Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov• Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (-110) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (-110)• Bantamweight: Daniel Santos (-200) vs. Johnny Munoz (+165)• Women's strawweight: Elise Reed (-110) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (-110)• Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda• Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins (+135) vs. Maxime Grishin (-165)