IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Sep 11, 2022; Salinas, California, USA; Ed Carpenter Racing driver Rinus VeeKay (21) of Netherlands drives ahead of Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin (3) of New Zealand and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon (9) of New Zealand during the Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports - 19031361

The NTT IndyCar series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Street Circuit, FloridaMarch 5, noon ETPodium: Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon

PPG 375

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TexasApril 2, noon ETPodium: Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach CaliforniaApril 16, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AlabamaApril 30, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Will Power

GMR Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseMay 13, 3:30 p.m. ET

107th Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayMay 28, noon ET

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Downtown Detroit Street CircuitJune 4, 3 p.m. ET

Sonsio Grand Prix

Road America, Elkhart Lake, WisconsinJune 18, 1 p.m. ET

Honda Indy 200

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, OhioJuly 2, 1:30 p.m. ET

Honda Indy Toronto

Exhibition Place Street Circuit, TorontoJuly 16, 1:30 p.m. ET

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1

Iowa Speedway, Newton, IowaJuly 22, 3 p.m. ET

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2

Iowa Speedway, Newton, IowaJuly 23, 2 p.m. ET

Music City Grand Prix

Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, TennesseeAugust 6, noon ET

Gallagher Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseAugust 12, 2 p.m. ET

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MissouriAugust 22, 3:30 p.m. ET

Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway, Portland, OregonSeptember 3, 3 p.m. ET

Grand Prix of Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, CaliforniaSeptember 10, 2:30 p.m. ET