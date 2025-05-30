Is the Red Sox season already over? Plus, Dodgers make a trade & The Good, The Bad, The Uggla | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Boston Red Sox are 27-31 with May coming to a close and what was a season that started with optimism is beginning to sink into a sour reality as the season pushes past its one-third mark. Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Boston's floundering 2025 campaign, the issues with roster construction and how manager Alex Cora isn't entirely to blame.

Can the Red Sox pull out of their early-season hole? Will fortunes change after their first series against the New York Yankees next week? Only time will tell, but it's hard to be optimistic about their chances this season sitting at 4th in the AL East.

Meanwhile out west, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made a trade! The guys explain the reasoning behind acquiring Cincinnati Reds reliever Alexis Diaz for prospect Mike Villani. Diaz, who was an All-Star just two seasons ago has regressed significantly, but with the injuries throughout LA's pitching staff, the move made sense for both sides.

Closing out the episode, Jake and Jordan dive further into the mechanics of the bullpen phone before closing out the week with a new edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla where pitching injuries reign supreme, the MLB partners with the AUSL & the Miami Marlins have a new baserunning tactic in the minor leagues.

(2:25) - Are the Boston Red Sox cooked?

(22:15) - Dodgers trade for Alexis Diaz

(27:40) - Previewing Dodgers/Yankees rematch series

(36:40) - More bullpen phone questions

(41:30) - The Good, The Bad, The Uggla

