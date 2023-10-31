Israel-Hamas live updates: Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza as civilian death toll climbs

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue on the 24th day GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 30: Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on Tel el-Hawa neighborhood as the attacks continue on the 24th day in Gaza City, Gaza on October 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israeli troops are pushing deeper into Gaza as part of an expanded ground operation against Hamas despite deteriorating humanitarian conditions and a mounting civilian death toll.

At a news conference Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying Israel would never “surrender to terrorism.”

The United Nations is warning that Israeli airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter.

And U.S. officials remain concerned that Israel's ground operations in Gaza could lead to a widening war.

