It List: 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' terrorizes anew, 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' breaks bonds, Abraham Lincoln 'Lover of Men' documentary questions history

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week my clued-in colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 It’s showtime for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

What to know: Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) returns to her haunted childhood home with her daughter (Jenna Ortega), 36 years after the original film.

When Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) is inadvertently summoned once again, Tim Burton’s signature over-the-top, creepy antics ensue.

The movie earned a three-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere.

Why I'll be watching: Nothing will ever match the delightful strangeness of the 1988 movie for me, but if Ryder and Keaton are involved, I'll happily tune in.

🎥 Lover of Men documentary takes a closer look at an American icon

When: Lover Of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln is in theaters Sept. 6.

What to know: The documentary features scholars who have studied the 16th president's intimate life and old letters that suggest he might have had romantic relationships with men.

"When you put together all of the evidence, it's really startling," one expert says in the film's trailer.

Why I'll be watching: Entertainment reporter David Artavia told me the film was fascinating enough to get him interested in history. He gets it.

What to listen to

🎧 Paris Hilton releases her first album in 18 years

When: Paris Hilton's Infinite Icon is out Sept. 6.

What to know: Hilton has dabbled in pretty much every industry, from perfume to DJing to NFTs over the past few decades — why not take another shot at pop stardom?

The album features collaborations with Meghan Trainor, Rina Sawamaya and Sia.

Why I'll be listening: Her single "Stars Are Blind" has been in heavy rotation for me since it came out nearly two decades ago. It was ironic until it wasn't.

What to binge

▶️ Class is in session for English Teacher

When: The first two episodes of English Teacher are now streaming on Hulu.

What to know: The new FX series follows a high school educator navigating relationships and hot-button issues in Austin, Texas.

Brian Jordan Alvarez, who created and stars in the show, has been an internet star since 2012, but you might know him from his viral TikToks.

Why I recommend it: It's an edgier Abbott Elementary.

▶️ The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives swings through scandals

When: All eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives start streaming on Hulu Sept. 6.

What to know: The reality show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers known as "MomTok" after a "soft swinging scandal" involving Taylor Frankie Paul rocked their community.

Cast member Whitney Leavitt told me it was "traumatizing" to be confronted on the show about one of her past social media mistakes, which ultimately caused another rift in the group.

Why I recommend it: Once I figured out how to tell all of those beautiful, long-haired TikTokers apart, I was hooked.

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.