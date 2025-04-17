It List: 'Sinners' will make you see double, 'Ransom Canyon' heads for the hills, 'The Rehearsal' takes flight

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Sinners dances with the devil

When: Sinners is in theaters April 18.

What to know: Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers in the new horror thriller that unfolds over the course of one day in 1932. It involves blues music, vampires and Hailee Steinfeld. [IndieWire/People]

Why I'll be watching: I booked my tickets to see it on the biggest possible screen after watching a viral video in which director Ryan Coogler broke down aspect ratios and formats for 10 minutes. That sounds niche — and it is — but it's also awesome. The clip has over 13 million views on X. [The Wrap]

🎥 The Rehearsal is ready for showtime

When: The Rehearsal Season 2 premieres April 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Max.

What to know: Comedian Nathan Fielder's show, in which he stages extravagant rehearsals for unconventional events, is back for a second season. This time, he's facilitating a role-playing exercise to simulate a plane crash. What could go wrong? [Variety]

Why I'll be watching: Does Fielder make me cringe every time I see him on screen? Yes. Am I worried his shows are a little mean-spirited? Also yes. But he's responsible for putting the flawless series Nathan for You into the world, so I've got to hear him out. [The Wrap/BuzzFeed]

What to read

📚 Jeneva Rose builds up her BookTok empire

When: The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose is out now.

What to know: Jeneva Rose's internet-breaking thriller The Perfect Marriage has a sequel, but you don't even need the first book in the series to enjoy finding out how the whipsmart lawyer maneuvers herself out of a legal and marital pickle. [USA Today]

Why I recommend it: Rose is constantly going viral on TikTok. She told me the secret to getting people to fall in love with her stories is only posting when she's in the mood. It helps that she loves to trick people — and she's got a real knack for it. [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to binge

▶️ Ransom Canyon saddles up

When: All 10 episodes of Ransom Canyon are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The new series stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly and combines the modern-day cowboys of Yellowstone with the small-town romantic drama of Virgin River. [Deadline]

Why I'll be bingeing: Jack Schumacher, who plays a mysterious drifter, told me he had to go to "cowboy camp" to handle all the horse-related action this show has to offer. Yeehaw! [Yahoo Entertainment]

▶️ Law & Order: Organized Crime gets back to work

When: The first two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime premiere April 17 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

What to know: If you like your Law & Order procedurals with a bit more of a narrative through episodes, Organized Crime is for you. Detective Elliot Stabler investigates cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on revenge this season. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be bingeing: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Olivia Benson visits Stabler in the hospital in the premiere, according to a new teaser. Their will-they-or-won't-they storyline spans literal decades. Will they finally kiss now? Probably not. I'll watch it anyway, just in case. [People]

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more It List? Click here.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want more recommendations, check out the Great Pop Culture Debate.