Ja Morant suspension: Adam Silver says NBA 'uncovered fair amount' of new info, will announce decision after Finals

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Ja Morant remains suspended indefinitely by the Memphis Grizzlies after appearing on social media with a gun again, and it sounds like some significant discipline from the NBA could be on the way.

When asked about the Grizzlies star during his pre-NBA Finals news conference, league commissioner Adam Silver said his office had discovered "a fair amount of additional information" on Morant and would have already made a decision on him had it not been for the playoffs:

"In terms of the timing, we've uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was asked about the situation. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision — and I believe the Players Association agrees with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation."

Silver went on to say the Morant decision will be announced "shortly after the conclusion of the Finals." He also said an individual player's history is considered while determining a player's discipline, which probably isn't good news for Morant.

Ja Morant's backstory won't help him with the NBA

The All-Star was suspended by the league for eight games earlier this year after he went on Instagram Live while holding a handgun at a club. That incident was a very heavy straw that broke the camel's back following reports of multiple other gun-related incidents involving Morant.

The suspension was presented by the Grizzlies and the NBA as an opportunity for Morant to work on his mental health, something the player himself discussed when he returned. Here's how Silver described Morant's behavior after being sidelined in the statement announcing the suspension:

"He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

Apparently, the lesson didn't take for Morant. He was seen on Instagram Live once again holding a gun on May 14 and was suspended indefinitely by his team before the day was over.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Morant responded with his own statement of apology, as well as a series of cryptic Instagram posts so concerning they resulted in police officers being sent to his home for a welfare check.

Meanwhile, Silver appeared on television to say he was "shocked" by Morant's latest incident and promised another NBA investigation. The answer probably won't be two weeks of therapy this time.