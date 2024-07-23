Jacoby Brissett enters training camp as Patriots' starting QB, but Drake Maye 'absolutely' has shot at job

New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Jacoby Brissett #14 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots report for training camp on Tuesday and Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starting quarterback, according to head coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo, who was named head coach in January after the team parted ways with Bill Belichick, was impressed by Brissett's work during the Patriots' offseason program and is confident that the veteran quarterback can handle the role with 2024 No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye waiting in the wings.

"Coming out of the spring, I don't think there's any doubt, Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point in time," Mayo said Tuesday. "We can look at these other quarterbacks on the roster. At the same, it's about competition. So, when we get out on the field this summer, with the pads on, we'll see how it all plays out.

"Coming out of the spring, I think it's clear that Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy we have. He's played a lot of football."

Brissett's hold on the job isn't set in stone for their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, however. Maye, along with the other quarterbacks on the roster — Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III — will have a shot to make their case. But Maye will be looked upon to develop through his first NFL training camp in hopes that he ends up starting at some point in 2024.

Maye lining up under center for Week 1 isn't being ruled out.

"If he comes out here and he lights it up, and once again it goes to the quality of reps, it could absolutely happen," Mayo said of Maye's chances of starting while noting there will be plenty of competition for the role.

The Patriots have been consistent in saying that Brissett is the No. 1 guy until he isn't since drafting Maye. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf have said there is no timetable for Maye to take over the No. 1 job and that there will be a learning curve as he adjusts from playing college ball at North Carolina to performing in the NFL.

Brissett, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season. He began his career with the Patriots in 2016 and played three games following Jimmy Garappolo's shoulder injury as starter Tom Brady was suspended four games for Deflategate. He's also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders.