Jake Cronenworth's 4 RBIs leads Padres over Dodgers in Seoul Series finale

Members of the San Diego Padres cheer from the dugout after Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Jake Cronenworth had a day to remember and Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a debut to forget as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 15-11 in the second and final game of the Seoul Series from South Korea on Thursday

Cronenworth made sure his name was spoken in positive terms after this game by going 4-for 4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored. It was his glove malfunction on Wednesday that opened the door for the Dodgers to take the lead for good in the series opener.

The Padres got on the board first thanks to Cronenworth's two-run triple in the top of the first.

The Padres jump on Yoshinobu Yamamoto early 😮



Jake Cronenworth delivers with a 2-RBI triple 😳 pic.twitter.com/XDftopWRoi — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2024

The Padres would add three more runs in the inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead before the Dodgers even came to bat.

That would be the end for Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal in December to join the Dodgers. He was pulled after the first inning, lasting only 43 pitches — 23 for strikes — and allowing five runs on four hits.

The Padres built up a 9-2 lead with four more runs in the third inning, but the Dodgers continued chipping away at the San Diego lead. Los Angeles answered in the bottom of the third with four runs of their own off four singles and Mookie Betts' two-run double.

Here come the Dodgers 👀



Mookie Betts nearly sends one out and LA is right back in it 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4q0mDZRjHG — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2024

Cronenworth, who had not recorded a four-hit game since July 16, 2021, continued his busy night with an RBI single in the fifth to give the Padres a 10-6 lead. The Dodgers answered again in the bottom of the fifth as Betts blasted his first home run of the season.

MOOKIE BETTS WITH THE FIRST HOME RUN OF THE 2024 SEASON 💥 pic.twitter.com/cvKYIiawnt — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2024

Betts' home run, the first of the 2024 season, earned the Dodgers' shortstop a brand new car thanks to MLB's sponsorship deal with Hyundai. He would finish the game by going 4-for-5 with six RBIs and a triple short of the cycle.

The Padres' offense continued to answer and their lead got a cushion in the top of the ninth inning when Manny Machado hit one 395 feet to make it 15-11.

Eleven runs would be it for the Dodgers as Padres reliever Robert Suárez would hold them to only their third scoreless inning of the game to hang on for the victory.

Both teams will now head home to finish their spring training schedules ahead of Opening Day on March 28. The Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, while the Padres will welcome the San Francisco Giants to Petco Park.