Jalen Hurts' incredible 2023 continues after the Eagles QB earns master's from Oklahoma

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

It's been a big year for Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback earned a master's degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma on Friday, months after he led his team to the Super Bowl and signed a massive contract extension.

Education appears to have always been important for Hurts. Both his parents are teachers, and Hurts told "Essence" in April that he was inspired by his mother during his freshman year at Alabama after he watched her go back to school to get another degree.

"She went back to school, and she got her master's to become a counselor," he said. "That's a living testimony for me."

Hurts later earned a bachelor's degree in communication and information sciences after only three years at Alabama before he transferred to Oklahoma in 2019.

Now, with two degrees and a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, Hurts heads into his fourth NFL season with more expectations. The Eagles have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), per BetMGM — right behind the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+650). Philadelphia also had one of the best draft classes after general manager Howie Roseman beefed up the defensive line with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Everything starts and ends with Hurts, though. He's the franchise quarterback with the big contract and the Eagles will go as far as he does in 2023.