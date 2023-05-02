James Harden invokes MVP form, leads 76ers to Game 1 stunner over Celtics without Joel Embiid

With Joel Embiid sidelined and the Boston Celtics feasting early, the Philadelphia 76ers looked in trouble early on Monday.
But an MVP revival from James Harden and a late Celtics gaffe saw the 76ers escape with a 119-115 Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinal with their MVP finalist in street clothes. Harden scored a playoff career-high 45 including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining as Philadelphia overcome a porous effort on defense with Embiid on the bench with a knee injury.
JAMES HARDEN FROM DEEP 😱— NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2023
HE HAS 45 PTS. SIXERS LEAD 117-115.
8 SECONDS LEFT ON TNT pic.twitter.com/qWu1dmMhkg