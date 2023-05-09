Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez lead NBA's All-Defensive team

Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headline the NBA's newest All-Defensive team that was announced on Tuesday.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team:



▪️ Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/Qc5eTBeBkx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

Memphis' Jackson Jr., claimed the primary individual defensive award in April when he was named the Defensive Player of the Year. He received 56 of 100 first-place votes to beat out out the other two finalists, Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jackson Jr. led the league in blocks, averaging 3 per game. In 63 games, he averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 steal.

