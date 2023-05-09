Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez lead NBA's All-Defensive team

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headline the NBA's newest All-Defensive team that was announced on Tuesday.

Memphis' Jackson Jr., claimed the primary individual defensive award in April when he was named the Defensive Player of the Year. He received 56 of 100 first-place votes to beat out out the other two finalists, Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jackson Jr. led the league in blocks, averaging 3 per game. In 63 games, he averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 steal.

This story will be updated.

