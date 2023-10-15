Jets' late INT, Breece Hall TD stun Eagles as NFL's last unbeaten team falls

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) breaks a table by New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports - 21657736 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tony Adams jumped the route.

The New York Jets safety snagged the ball that Jalen Hurts’ intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Adams returning the ball 45 yards and seemingly carrying a tight game’s momentum all that way with him.

Jets running back Breece Hall needed just 9 yards the following play to score the go-ahead touchdown. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back before nailing Randall Cobb in traffic for a 2-point conversion.

Suddenly, the Jets – who in 12 prior contests all-time had beat the Eagles a total of zero times – held their first advantage of the day.

And soon after, the NFL’s last unbeaten team fell.

The Jets triumphed 20-14.

Neither offense played a particularly clean game on a feisty defensive day. But ultimately four Eagles giveaways was too much for even the defending NFC Champions to overcome.

A second-quarter pass had bounced from tight end Dallas Goedert’s hands into Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ waiting hands.

After Hurts checked down a later-quarter pass to running back D’Andre Swift, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley punched the ball loose. Fellow linebacker Quincy Williams, also Quinnen’s brother, recovered it to set up a Jets field goal.

Hurts’ first of two fourth quarter interceptions could arguably be excused by Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson hitting his arm midthrow, setting up Bryce Hall’s interception.

But Hurts was not hit on the game-killing turnover.

The Jets defense lifted its offense on an average-by-Jets-but-otherwise-subpar day.

New York managed to convert on just 2-of-11 first downs and one-of-four red zone visits, often squandering opportunities gift-wrapped for them like the Eagles’ missed 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Hurts finished the day 28-of-45 for 280 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while rushing for a game-high 47 yards and a score on eight carries.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown led all pass-catchers with 131 yards on seven catches, becoming the first receiver in Eagles history to surpass 125 yards in a game, according to the Fox broadcast.

Zach Wilson completed 19-of-33 yards for 186 yards, no touchdowns and no inteceptions as he absorbed five sacks. Jets running back Breece Hall compiled 93 all-purpose yards while Garrett Wilson led Jets receivers with 90 yards on eight catches.

The Jets improved to 3-3.