Jets unveil new jerseys, throwing it back to the 1980s for their permanent look

The New York Jets liked their throwback uniforms so much, they decided to go back to them full time.

The Jets unveiled new jerseys on Monday, though they're more old than new. The Jets designed the uniforms to mostly replicate the look they had in the 1980s, when the team had some success with Mark Gastineau and the "Sack Exchange" era. There are a few tweaks to the old look — and an alternate that has black as the primary color — but it will be familiar to Jets and all NFL fans of a certain age.

The Jets had worn "legacy white" throwbacks last season, and that was enough to inspire a full-time change to the familiar look. The team had redesigned its uniforms before the 2019 season, but that didn't last long.

There's a big difference on the helmet as well, going back to the jet design on the "J" in Jets.

"We work for the fans," Jets chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

The Jets have tapped into the past for uniform redesigns before. It's easy to imagine the team's fans will be pretty happy with this nod to the franchise's history.