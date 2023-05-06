Joel Embiid breaks down in tears after son runs out on court during MVP presentation

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, accompanied by his son Arthur, and mother, Christine Embiid, wipe his eyes after receiving the NBA Most Valuable Player trophy before Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has shown plenty of resiliency throughout his career. After missing his first two seasons due to injuries, Embiid dealt with people calling him a bust and a wasted draft pick.

Embiid returned in Year 3, and though his playing time was limited, he showed glimpses of stardom. Finally healthy in Year 4, Embiid developed into an All-Star, and has made the event every year since then.

This season, however, Embiid took his game to new heights. After leading the league in scoring with 33.1 points per game and pushing the 76ers to a 54-28 record, Embiid earned his first career MVP award.

Embiid was presented with that award before the 76ers took on the Boston Celtics in Game 3 on Friday, and made it clear how much the moment meant to him. During his speech to the home crowd, Embiid mentioned his son, who was standing nearby watching his dad address the crowd. When Embiid's son ran out on the court to hug his dad, Embiid couldn't help but break down in tears.

Joel Embiid breaks down as his son joins him during his MVP presentation 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ye3d7JlCPT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2023

It was a touching moment, and one that highlights how much Embiid loves, and cares about, his craft. Embiid overcame a lot to reach this moment, and even to play in Friday's game. It was no guarantee Embiid would play in the series against Boston after sustaining a knee injury in the first round of the playoffs.

But Embiid toughed it out and made himself available against Boston. Considering that, and all Embiid went through early in his career, emotions likely ran high during the MVP presentation. And given how much Embiid was able to overcome to reach that moment, it's no surprise he shed some tears when he held his son in his arms.