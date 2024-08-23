Joey Votto retires, Mariners fire Scott Servais, Aaron Judge is on a whole other level | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

When the Cincinnati Reds called up a young 23-year-old first baseman in 2007, nobody would have thought Joey Votto would turn into the player and personality that the game of baseball would fall in love with. Now, 17 years, 356 career home runs, six All-Star Game appearances and an MVP award later, Votto has decided to hang up his spikes for good.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Votto’s decision to retire after a stint in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league system and if the first baseman could be destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. They also talk about some of their favorite Votto memories and what he meant to the city of Cincinnati.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the Seattle Mariners firing Scott Servais after being at the helm for the club since 2016 and why it’s okay to have good memories of his time as manager. They then get into the Los Angeles Angels extending the contract of GM Perry Minasian for two more years before the guys make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week including Aaron Judge being on a whole other level than everyone else on the field.

(1:50) - Joey Votto retires

(26:45) - Mariners fire Scott Servais

(42:50) - Angels extend Perry Minasian

(48:15) - The Good

(53:51) - The Bad

(59:03) - The Uggla

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts