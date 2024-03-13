Jokic vs Giannis, Anthony Edwards making the leap, NBA scoring is down & SGA for MVP | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by new Yahoo Sports contributor and longtime NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh to talk about the worrisome Clippers, Anthony Edwards making the leap, Jokic vs. Giannis and a lot more.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by new Yahoo Sports contributor and longtime NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh to talk about what's going on in the NBA.

The guys start with last night’s Timberwolves win over the Clippers, which saw Kawhi Leonard leave with back spasms and Anthony Edwards taking over the game afterwards. The Clippers still have a ton of talent, but Vinnie has some trust issues because of Kawhi.

The guys then turn their attention to scoring, which is way down across the NBA since the all-star break. Tom tells us how wild this drop in scoring is, historically, and what he thinks is the main cause of it (officiating) before he and Vinnie discuss which teams and players will benefit from it and which ones will be hurt.

Jokic vs. Giannis has been an ongoing conversation for the last week or so, as Vincent wonders which of these guys will end up being the best player of this generation (and maybe the best international player ever?). He discusses it with Tom, who takes a detour to explain why he would vote for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over both of them for NBA MVP if the season ended now.

Finally, we have some fun and let Vince and Tom pick their 5 favorite college basketball players that never made it in the NBA.

