Jonathan Taylor still rehabbing, Colts would like to see him practice before camp ends

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp WESTFIELD, IN - AUGUST 01: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) watches a drill from the sidelines during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp on August 1, 2023 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor wasn't anywhere to be seen at Indianapolis Colts training camp Tuesday, which normally wouldn't raise too many alarms.

But given Taylor's displeasure with the Colts, it was notable.

There was nothing to it, Colts coach Shane Steichen said. Taylor was just rehabbing his ankle, the same one he had surgery on in January, according to Steichen. But Steichen wouldn't say whether Taylor was at the Colts facility, via Stephen Holder of ESPN, and Holder reported that it was his understanding that Taylor was not on the premises.

Given all that is going on with Taylor and the Colts, it's a bit curious.

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts at odds

Taylor and the Colts aren't in a good place. Taylor wants a new contract and requested a trade, Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear he won't be traded and agitated the situation with some other comments about running backs in general. Then there was a report that Taylor suffered a back injury away from the team, which Taylor himself refuted.

It's messy, to say the least.

That's why Taylor not being around on Tuesday was a topic for Steichen. Taylor is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list so he hasn't been practicing, but before Tuesday he had been around camp watching practice.

"If you don't see him out here, he's rehabbing," Steichen said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Steichen had previously said he doesn't have a timetable for when Taylor might come off the PUP list, but they hope he's back soon.

Taylor still not practicing

Steichen said the team hopes Taylor practices before the end of training camp. But given everything that's happening between whatever injuries Taylor is dealing with and the contract/trade issues, it seems like everything is up in the air.

“I think he’s in a good spot," Steichen said, via Erickson.

If the Colts are going to rebound from a miserable 2022 season, they probably need Taylor back. He was an All-Pro in 2021, leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns. The Colts are likely going to start rookie Anthony Richardson at quarterback, and having Taylor to hand the ball off to would be a big help.

Nobody knows how the situation will be resolved. Taylor doesn't have many options if the Colts don't trade him, and Irsay said that's not happening. The Colts have about a month before the regular season to figure it out, but they're hoping for a resolution long before then.