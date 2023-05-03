Josh Gondelman hates the Yankees, Max Scherzer hates rain & MLB's sticky situation

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

The Bandwagon podcast starts off with Hannah and Zach talking about Bryce Harper returning to the Philadelphia Phillies just 160 days after Tommy John surgery, setting a new MLB record, and discuss how his legacy has changed over the course of his career.

They also discuss Jacob deGrom’s trip to the IL and how he reminds them of Punxsutawney Phil (yes, the groundhog) before discussing Aaron Judge’s injury and the New York Yankees’ faulty roster construction.

Zach is enamored with just how many Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have had as teammates, so he made a game out of it and Hannah has to try and weed out the fake ones from the real ones.

Speaking of Max Scherzer, he’s still serving a suspension for using “sticky stuff” to help him pitch. It’s a sticky issue and one with no obvious solution, so Hannah and Zach try their best to talk through the situation and what MLB is trying to do to solve for it.

Writer and comedian Josh Gondelman joins the podcast to talk about loving the Boston Red Sox, hating the New York Yankees and the importance of unionizing for minor-league players and (maybe) MLB front offices.

