Junior Bridgeman — NBA veteran, star of Louisville Final Four team and billionaire — dies at 71

Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman attends Day 2 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Junior Bridgeman, a star of the 1975 Louisville Final Four team and 12-season NBA veteran whose business ventures after basketball made him a billionaire, has died at 71.

Per the Louisville Courier-Journal, Bridgeman suffered a medical event during a fundraising event at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. His death was confirmed to the Courier-Journal by the Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the Galt House.

The Milwaukee Bucks, with whom Bridgeman played nine NBA seasons, issued a statement Tuesday evening with condolences to Bridgeman's family

This story will be updated.

