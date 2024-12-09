Justin Herbert replaced by Taylor Heinicke after hit vs. Chiefs

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Justin Herbert left Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after a hit on a third-down pass.

The Chargers quarterback grabbed his left thigh after the hit and remained on the ground as trainers tended to him. He eventually got up and limped off the field alongside trainers, but was replaced by backup Taylor Heinicke for the next play.

The Chargers failed to convert on third-and-20 and punted after one play with Heinicke at quarterback. The Chiefs took over possession after a punt with 3:28 remaining in the game. Herbert's status wasn't initially clear.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

