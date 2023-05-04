Justin Verlander returns to Mets after shoulder injury, allows back-to-back home runs in first inning

After a stay on the injured list, starting pitcher Justin Verlander is finally making his 2023 debut for the New York Mets on Thursday (albeit five weeks late) when they take on his former team, the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander, who signed a two-year contract with the Mets over the winter, was supposed to be New York's starter for the second game of the season on March 31. But just hours before Opening Day was to start, the Mets put Verlander on the injured list with a shoulder issue (low-grade teres major strain). He's been working his way back ever since.

Verlander may have experienced some jitters early in Thursday's start. After getting a quick out to start off the contest, Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs to Riley Greene and Javier Báez to put the Mets in an early 2-0 hole. He struck out Nick Maton and got Spencer Torkelson to line out to left to end the frame.

Injuries are one of the risks that come with signing a pitcher who turned 40 in February, but beyond this shoulder issue and a few lines on his face, Verlander is not showing his age. In 2022, just one year after returning from Tommy John surgery, he won the 2022 American League Cy Young award, the third of his career and his second as a member of the Houston Astros, the team he'd been with since 2017. He finished his award-winning season with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA over 28 starts and 175 innings and capped it off by winning not just the Cy Young but his second World Series ring.

Mets need Verlander's help

Verlander's return couldn't come at a better time for the Mets. They've lost eight of their last 10 games, with their two most recent losses coming at the hands — and bats — of the Tigers. Max Scherzer, who returned from his 10-game sticky stuff suspension on Wednesday night, got chased from the game after giving up six runs in less than four innings. If they lose Verlander's debut on Thursday, the $350 million Mets will have been swept by one of the weaker teams in MLB.

The absence of Verlander was going to be an issue for the Mets no matter what, but Scherzer and the rest of the rotation have made it a bigger problem. Only one of their starters has an ERA under 4 (Joey Lucchesi, 3.86). Kodai Senga, the very promising Japanese pitcher they signed in the offseason, has struggled with command and control. Carlos Carrasco has been out since mid-April with a bone spur in his elbow (though he's starting a rehab assignment this weekend).

The Mets are already five games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They're barely in front of the Philadelphia Phillies. The team is hoping that getting Verlander — and Carrasco — back will shore up their struggling rotation and give them a chance to catch Atlanta, because if not, the Mets may be in real trouble.