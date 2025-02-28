Kalen DeBoer welcomes revenue sharing, says having 'a more balanced playing field' will help Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during warmups prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The next big change in how college football teams can lure players is imminent, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is eager to see it.

Speaking with On3's Pete Nakos, DeBoer said the advent of revenue sharing with players will help the Crimson Tide because it will create a more even playing field and bring college football to "real recruiting."

The full quote:

"The regulation is really important to the game itself," the 50-year-old Alabama head coach told On3. "That regulation where we're all on an even playing field from the revenue-sharing standpoint helps us, just because now it comes down to what is important in recruiting, and that's relationships and sharing your vision.

"People that want to be aligned with your vision, and then come to a place like Alabama that has the resources, the tradition. The regulation and having a more balanced playing field helps our situation. It allows us to get where it was at one point just a few years back. Where recruiting is real recruiting, not just someone who's gonna put in the highest bid."

Under the new player compensation system pending the final approval of the House settlement, schools will be allowed to distribute up to $20.5 million to their athletes, with the lion's share likely going to the football team. However, third-party boosters will still be able to make NIL payments to supplement their program's roster-building.

NIL was an area where Alabama notably struggled, despite its considerable financial resources. After enjoying more than a decade of straight-forward recruiting under Nick Saban — "Hey, do you want to come compete for a national championship every year while developing in the sport's top NFL pipeline?" — the Tide were caught relatively flat-footed by the NIL shift in the head coach's later years.

While a number of SEC schools quickly embraced NIL, Alabama's collective lagged behind its elite brethren. Saban denied the stress of NIL led to his surprise retirement, but he was also clear in wanting more regulation. DeBoer also failed to make the College Football Playoff last season, after several Tide players transferred away, with many landing significant NIL deals.

On the other hand, Alabama currently has the No. 4 Class of 2025 via Rivals, so it's not like they're foundering in every phase of player enticement.

DeBoer clearly wants a world in which NIL isn't driving player movement, and thinks revenue sharing is the way to create that arena where Alabama would potentially have an advantage again. It's not like he actually wants a fully balanced playing field, just one that's differently balanced toward his program's strengths. Like every coach.