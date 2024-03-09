Kamilla Cardoso keeps South Carolina undefeated with first career 3-pointer in nail-biter vs. Tennessee

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) (Michael Woods/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

It looked like No. 1 South Carolina was headed for its first loss of the season on Saturday, until 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso banked a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The kicker: it was the first made three of her career. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year hadn't even attempted a shot from beyond arc in 114 games.

That's why the No. 5 Tennessee Vols left her wide open when they had a 73-71 lead with 1.1 seconds on the clock, but the Brazilian center proved that every Gamecock is a threat with a ball.

Now, South Carolina is headed for the SEC championship game on Sunday having won 32 consecutive conference games.

This story will be updated.

