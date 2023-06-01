Karim Benzema reportedly to leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabian league

Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander Karim Benzema celebrates a goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, will reportedly leave Real Madrid after this season following a 14-season tenure at the La Liga club, according to multiple reports.

Though no official announcement has been made, multiple reports indicate Benzema, 35, accepted an offer from the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad. According to ESPN, it's a two-year, €400 million (about $430 million) deal. If true, he would be the second Ballon d'Or winner to leave Europe for the Middle East after five-time winner and former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo signed a nine-figure deal with Al-Nassr in December.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who will leave Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain after this season, could also sign with Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal.

Benzema will leave Real Madrid with 237 goals and 106 assists in 438 matches from 2009-2022. He helped lead Real to four league titles, five Champions League titles and three Copa del Reys during his time in Spain. He's also scored 37 goals in 97 appearances for the French national team.