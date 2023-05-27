Karl Malone makes $5 million after auctioning off 1992 Dream Team memorabilia, including Michael Jordan jersey

Basketball - Dream Team Players American basketball players of the Dream Team receive their gold medal during the 1992 Olympics. | Location: Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Dimitri Iundt/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

If you ever wondered what it would cost to purchase a signed, game-worn Michael Jordan jersey that was signed for Karl Malone, well, wonder no more. That exact item sold for over $3 million at an auction Wednesday.

The auction was held by Malone, who sold off various pieces of memorabilia from his time with the 1992 Dream Team. Jordan's jersey was the big seller that evening, bringing in $3,030,000.

The jersey was signed for Malone, and reads, "To Karl, good luck."

Jordan memorabilia unsurprisingly performed well. A pair of Air Jordans reportedly sold for $450,000 at the auction, per Action Network's Darren Rovell.

All told, Malone made over $5 million in sales. In addition to the Jordan memorabilia, a Magic Johnson jersey and Larry Bird's shoes brought in big money at the auction.

The 1992 Dream Team featured arguably the best collection of basketball players ever. Jordan, Malone, Johnson and Bird were among the 11 future Hall of Famers who players on the team, which also included Charles Barkley and David Robinson.

The team steamrolled through the 1992 Olympics, taking home a gold medal. The 1992 Dream Team blew out every opponent, their closest game being a 32-point victory over Croatia for the gold medal.

