Kentucky Derby 2023: Post position draw results, early odds

Kentucky Derby Previews LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Derma Sotogake of Japan walks on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

The field is set for the 149th Kentucky Derby, with Forte (3-1), trained by Todd Pletcher, listed as the early favorite to win. Other notables include Tapit Thrice (5-1), also trained by Pletcher, and Angel of Empire (8-1), trained by Brad Cox.

Here's the full post draw, announced Monday afternoon:

1. Hit Show (30-1)2. Verifying (15-1)3. Two Phil's (12-1)4. Confidence Game (20-1)5. Tapit Thrice (5-1)6. Kingsbarns (12-1)7. Reincarnate (50-1)8. Mage (15-1)9. Skinner (20-1)10. Practical Move (10-1)11. Disarm (30-1)12. Jace's Road (15-1)13. Sun Thunder (50-1)14. Angel of Empire (8-1)15. Forte (3-1)16. Raise Cain (50-1)17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)18. Rocket Can (30-1)19. Lord Miles (30-1)20. Continuar (50-1)

Six horses have won from the 15th position: Authentic (2020), American Pharoah (2015), Orb (2013), Fusaichi Pegasus (2000), Grindstone (1996) and Swale (1984).

The Derby is slated to run on Saturday, May 6. The winner will take home $1.86 million of a total $3 million purse for capturing the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

