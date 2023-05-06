Kentucky Derby: Sixth horse dies at Churchill Downs in lead-up to main event

A poster shows Continuar, third from the top, and derby favorite Forte, second from the bottom, were scratched from the lineup for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Yet another horse has died at Churchill Downs in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby. Chloe's Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, was euthanized after sustaining an injury during an undercard race, according to the Associated Press.

It marks the sixth horse death at Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the 2023 Kentucky Derby. At least two other horses, Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana, were euthanized while competing or training in the week leading up to the Derby.

Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. died suddenly as the Derby approached. Churchill Downs suspended Joseph Jr. on Saturday. Lord Miles, who was also trained by Joseph Jr., was scratched from the Kentucky Derby as a result of the suspension.

Four other horses were scratched from the Derby, including the favorite to win the event, Forte. Continuar, Practical Move and Skinner were the other three horses scratched before the event.

Forte's trainer, Todd Pletcher, still has two horses in the Derby, including Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.