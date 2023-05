Kentucky Derby Previews LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 05: Forte trains on the track during morning workouts in preparation for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 05, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte has been scratched from the race just hours before post time.

After Forte went through a morning workout and veterinary inspection Saturday morning, the decision — which involved owner Mike Repole, trainer Todd Pletcher and a veterinarian from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission — came down: No race for the favorite.

Forte's odds were around 3-1. The horse was slated to start from the 15th position.

This is a developing story and will be updated.