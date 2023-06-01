Kentucky opening up dorms to fans, Peacock lands primetime games & the Cheez-It Bowl is no more

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, along with SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger, discuss the Colorado Buffaloes starting the season in primetime and Peacock swooping in to stream big games for the upcoming college football season.

Before the television news, the pod acknowledges a possible new game changer with the fan experience at college baseball games. Due to a mass of events in Lexington, KY, fans of the college baseball super regionals could be looking for lodging on the University of Kentucky campus. Dan loves the idea & believes that it could be a great step for the fan experience.

The Coach Prime effect seems to be taking place quickly as the Colorado Buffaloes have 3 highly televised games in their first 3 weeks of the upcoming seasons. A couple of big noon kickoffs and an ESPN broadcast will give the public plenty of opportunities to see the new team in Boulder, CO.

The streaming service Peacock has locked in a couple intriguing games for the upcoming season including Michigan State-Washington & a Michigan game. The pod debates how the fans will receive having to find their favorite team’s games outside of cable providers.

As the SEC meetings continue, the fellas examine the nature of the mixers and dinners taking place along with the future of NIL within the conference.

In news of the fun, week 0 has a great game lined up for the true fans of college football, Dan did some digging on the collegiate crop judging championship & the Cheez-It bowl is no more.

1:00 Lexington, KY is a very busy town this weekend

12:52 The Colorado Buffaloes will be very televised early in the season

19:42 Peacock will be streaming more games this season

31:51 The SEC meeting mixers have been taking place

40:01 What the SEC has come up with for NIL

50:16 Week 0 has a stunner of a game

51:37 There is new information on the national collegiate crop judging championship

56:54 The Cheez-It bowl is no more

