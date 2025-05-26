Knicks vs. Pacers score, recap: New York erases 20-point deficit (again) behind Karl-Anthony Towns' outburst

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After the Indiana Pacers' win in Game 1, it was easy to forget the New York Knicks made the Eastern Conference finals with some epic comebacks of their own. They provided a reminder on Sunday, and breathed some life into their season in process.

New York trailed by as many as 20 points in Game 3, but roared back in the second half to notch a 106-100 win and avoid a 3-0 hole. With the series now 2-1, Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday at Indiana (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

It took one of the best performances of Karl-Anthony Towns' career to get there. Towns entered the fourth quarter with only four points to his name, then reeled off 20 points in the final 12 minutes to stun Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

That was the most fourth-quarter playoff points for a Knicks player in the play-by-play era (since 1997).

KAT CLICKING ON ALL CYLINDERS IN THE 4TH FOR NEW YORK 💥



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/9veSm4xZtS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 26, 2025

New York needed that firepower from Towns with Jalen Brunson battling foul trouble for the entire second half.

It was the third 20-point comeback for the Knicks in these playoffs and a record sixth for the league overall. New York got their first two in Games 1 and 2 of last round against the Boston Celtics.

If there is reason for comfort for the Pacers, it's that they have twice been in this position before. In this postseason, they are 6-0 in Games 1 and 2, 0-3 in Game 3s and 4-0 in Games 4 and 5. They'll try to continue that trend Tuesday.

