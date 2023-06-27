Latest on Trump cases: New audio tape leaks in classified docs case as DOJ ramps up 2020 election probe

The Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 "Road to Majority" conference in Washington Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis - RC20Q1AKKO50

During a 2021 meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., former President Donald Trump appeared to brag about possessing a classified document that he acknowledged he did not declassify before leaving office, according to an audio recording of the conversation released Monday by CNN.

The tape is thought to be a key piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over his handling of classified documents because it appears to undercut the former president’s claims that he’d previously declassified the material.

The leaked recording is one of several new developments in the multiple ongoing investigations Trump is currently facing.

Classified docs case

A partial transcript of the audio recording from the 2021 meeting in Bedminster was included in Trump's 37-count indictment that was unsealed earlier this month. On the tape, Trump can be heard discussing what he calls "highly confidential" military plans for an attack on Iran. The former president explains that he could've declassified the documents when he was in office, but he did not.

"These are the papers," Trump says on the recording. "See, as president I could have declassified it, now I can't."

“Isn’t that interesting?” he says, adding: “It’s so cool.”

In a Fox News interview last week, Trump insisted “there was no document” and claimed that he was merely discussing news clippings.

Also on Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied a DOJ request to file under seal the names of 84 potential witnesses prosecutors want Trump to be prohibited from discussing the case with as it moves forward in court.

Meanwhile, Walt Nauta, Trump's aide and valet who was charged as the former president's co-conspirator in the classified documents case, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court in Miami. But the arraignment was postponed because Nauta's lawyer told the judge his client had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney and that Nauta was stuck in Newark, N.J., after his scheduled flight sat on the tarmac for hours and then was canceled.

The arraignment was rescheduled for July 6.

2020 election probe

Separately, the DOJ's investigation of efforts by Trump and his advisers to overturn the 2020 election results is "barreling forward on multiple tracks," the Washington Post reported Monday.

According to the paper, Smith’s prosecutors are “focused on ads and fundraising pitches claiming election fraud” as well as plans for “fake electors” — pro-Trump Republican substitutes who were offered up as potential replacements for electors in swing states that Biden won.

Investigators have “extensively questioned multiple witnesses” about Trump’s lawyers — including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman — about the fake elector plot and whether they were following specific instructions from Trump himself.

Last week, CNN reported that Smith compelled at least two of the so-called fake electors to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington by giving them limited immunity. That activity, CNN noted, could "signal that investigators are nearing at least some charging decisions in a part of the 2020 election probe."

Hush-money case

A federal judge in New York City was set to hear arguments Tuesday over Trump's attempt to move his criminal case from there, where he was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, to a federal court, where the former president’s lawyers could try to have it dismissed.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges stemming from Bragg's investigation into the hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The Manhattan D.A. alleges that Trump falsified his company's business records to hide the payouts made in 2017 to his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to compensate Cohen for orchestrating payments during his 2016 presidential campaign to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both women say they had sexual relationships with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Per the Associated Press, Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein will listen to the arguments but isn't expected to immediately rule.

While requests to move criminal cases from state to federal court are rarely granted, the case is unprecedented: Trump is the first U.S. president ever to be charged with a crime.