2023 NBA Draft NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA and its player's union have finalized plans for the draft to span over two days in June, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

The 2024 NBA draft was already preparing to move to the new format, scheduling the event for June 26-27 in Brooklyn, Wojnarowski said in another report from Jan. 11.

While the move now has final approval from the NBPA, reports began to circulating about the league's inclination to make the change back in November.

This story will be updated.