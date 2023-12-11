LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Tyrese Haliburton highlight first All-Tournament Team

NBA: In Season Tournament-Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after winning the in season tournament championship final against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - 22075921 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The first In-Season Tournament is in the books, and while the Los Angeles Lakers walked away with the inaugural cup after defeating the Indiana Pacers 123-109, there are still a few more awards to give out.

The NBA announced the five players that were named to the first All-Tournament Team for their performance throughout the In-Season Tournament.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Giannis. AD. KD. Haliburton. LeBron.



Watch the BEST PLAYS from the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament All-Tournament Team 📹 pic.twitter.com/OPMqgtexZ7 — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2023

James was named Tournament MVP on Saturday after averaging 26.4 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 56.8% from the field and 60.6% on three-pointers. Anthony Davis had a great tournament, but especially in the final when he burst out with 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Giannis led the Bucks to the semifinals, and over six games averaged 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Durant, who was facing pressure to perform with Bradley Beal still out with back spasms, certainly delivered. He averaged 34.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, and shot 60.9% from the field and 69.6% on three-pointers.

Haliburton is the only true young'un in this group. The 23-year-old averaged 26.7 points and 13.3 assists (best in the league) while shooting 52.4% from the field and 42.5% on three-pointers over the course of the tournament. He was the big breakout star of the In-Season Tournament, but after the success of this inaugural tournament, there are sure to be more in the future.