LeBron James fails to earn any MVP votes for the first time in his career

NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands on the court during the first quarter of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports - 20559480

For the first time in his two-decade long career, LeBron James didn’t receive an MVP vote.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was named the NBA MVP on Tuesday night, edging out two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league’s most coveted award. Embiid ran away with the award, too, earning 73 first place votes while Jokic and Antetokounmpo picked up 15 and 12, respectively.

James, however, was left off the list completely. For the first time in his 20 seasons in the league, the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t earn a single vote.

Of the 100 people who filled out a ballot for the award, it’s not out of the question that James could snag at least one vote. Both Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Grizzlies star Jalen Brunson received a single fifth-place vote, and Kings star De’Aaron Fox received two.

In James’ inaugural season, when he won the Rookie of the Year award, he finished ninth in the MVP voting. He then won the award four times, most recently in 2013.

James was never actually going to win the MVP award this season. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in the regular season, and got the Lakers back into the playoffs. While that’s impressive, especially considering he’s 38 years old, both Embiid and Antetokounmpo crushed him in scoring average and Jokic was just 0.2 assists shy of averaging a triple-double on the year. The finalists were simply much better than James this year. And James only played in 55 games this season, which is the second-lowest output in his career.

Still, the fact that James remained in the MVP conversation for this long is incredibly impressive.