"Like a baby blanket for adults': QVC has this Oprah-approved robe for the lowest price on the web

In addition to a good cup of coffee, a luxurious robe is a must when it comes to starting your day on the right foot. And, if you're anything like us, we bet it's been awhile since you thought to buy a new robe, and the one hanging on the back of your bathroom door has likely seen better days. Enter a fave piece of Oprah's (and soon to be yours) — the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic in the Wild Robe, now on sale at QVC for $121 and the lowest price we've seen on the internet. So toss that tattered robe to the textile recycling bin and scoop up one of these while it's on sale — you'll thank us!

Barefoot Dreams' robes are just as sumptuous as their cult-favorite throw blankets. Oprah knows best when it comes to many things in life, and when she added this robe to her Favorite Things list, we took notice. "A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser," Winfrey gushed in 2021, adding, "I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more." She's also described it "like a baby blankets for adults."

Though it's clearly the perfect item for post-shower relaxation and Sunday afternoon couch time, we've been known to walk the dog wearing it over leggings and a T-shirt. It could definitely pass for a long cardigan or duster with its chic animal print and neutral colors. You'll find yourself making every excuse in the book not to take it off.

One very satisfied shopper said, "So glad I bought this robe — just like a blanket but better. It feels so good to wear. Love the ribbing at sleeves and length." We agree. There's nothing like relaxing in a super-soft, cushy robe that holds up beautifully to machine washing and drying.

Just think, next time you reach from the shower to that hook on the bathroom door, you could be grasping at this fluffy, cloud-like wrap — that is, if you snap up a Barefoot Dreams robe now, while it's on sale at QVC. Don't want to pay it all in one go? Choose five Easy Pay installments of $24.40 instead. And if you're new to QVC, you'll score $10 off your first order of $25 or more with code FRIEND. There's really no reason not to add to cart.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.