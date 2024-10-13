Lions sign RB David Montgomery to 2-year, $18.5 million extension

Lions Cardinals Football GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 22: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have signed running back David Montgomery to a two-year contract extension.

News of the extension was first reported by the team's radio broadcaster, Dan Miller. ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up by providing the terms of the deal, which is for two years and $18.25 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Contract news from the @Lions. David Montgomery has agreed to a contract extension through 2027. @MontgomerDavid He has been everything they could have imagined when they signed him. — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) October 12, 2024

Montgomery initially joined the Lions before the 2023 season, signing a three-year, $18 million free agent deal after four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He's in the second year of that contract, which ran through the 2025 season.

Now 18 games into his career with Detroit, Montgomery has rushed for 1,286 yards (averaging 4.6 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. He's added 211 yards receiving on 25 receptions.

DAVID MONTGOMERY WENT BEAST MODE ON THIS PLAY 🔥



WHAT A HIT STICK ON WITHERSPOON 😱#SEAvsDET | ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/tg9UO9965l — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2024

Signed to add more speed to the backfield, Montgomery has formed a potent running back tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs that give opposing defenses different looks. The two have helped the Lions emerge as one of the NFC's top contenders.

Montgomery typically grinds out the tough yards between the tackles, often carrying tacklers for additional yards or breaking off an explosive gain. Gibbs provides a change of pace as an outside running threat and productive receiver. He's rushed for 1,230 yards and 13 TDs in 19 games with the Lions, adding 392 yards and two scores on 63 catches.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell on David Montgomery:



“He’s a workhorse. He’s gonna be there when you need him the most. He’s a guy that can finish games out for you. He can start the game out and give you the tempo you need and the demeanor, set the tone, and then he can finish it out… pic.twitter.com/8IZYvrljhL — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) September 6, 2024

"He's a workhorse. He's gonna be there when you need him the most," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Montgomery before the 2024 season began. "He's a guy that can finish games out for you. He can start the game out and give you the tempo you need and the demeanor, set the tone, and then he can finish it out for you, as well."

The Lions have signed several of their top offensive players to contract extensions going back to the offseason, including quarterback Jared Goff, offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.