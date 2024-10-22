Lions WR Jameson Williams reportedly facing 2-game suspension for violating performance-enhancing substances policy

NFL: SEP 30 Seahawks at Lions DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 30: Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) looks on as he jogs to the sideline after scoring a touchdown on a 70-yard catch-and-run pass play during the third quarter of an NFL Monday Night Football regular season football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions on September 30, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

It’s unclear what Williams took to violate the PES policy, but he said he has “no choice but to take it on the chin.”

“I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with the my brothers ASAP soon as possible,” Williams told ESPN. https://t.co/A8wR0MmCJJ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 22, 2024

The league has yet to announce the suspension, though it sounds like Williams won’t appeal. Once it’s official, he will be eligible to return for the Lions’ matchup with the Houston Texans on Nov. 10.

Williams has 361 yards and three touchdowns, both of which are career-highs, on 17 catches so far this season. The Lions first selected him with the No. 22 pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old had just one catch and lost four yards in the Lions’ 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Williams was also suspended for four games last year for betting on non-NFL games in 2022. He was initially suspended six games, but the suspension was reduced after the league tweaked its gambling rules and punishments.

